Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks posted their biggest 1-day gainer in 3 weeks Wednesday, led by banking and commodity shares, as hopes of domestic economic growth offset fears of tighter monetary policy.

Some traders attributed the market strength to Bullishness ahead of the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress, which begins Friday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index spiked 1.9% at 5,452.21, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2% at 3,576.90.

Japanese shares ended higher Wednesday, as investors picked up cyclical stocks on hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the VirusCasedemic-led recession.

The Nikkei average + 0.51% to close at 29,559.10, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.51% at 1,904.54.

Australian shares finished higher Wednesday after a faster-than-expected economic growth in Q-4 of Y 2020 cemented hopes of a stronger recovery this yr.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,818, after data showed the economy accelerated 3.1% in the December Quarter, higher than forecasts for a 2.5% rise.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.1% at 12,359.26.

And Thai shares gain 1%, led by tech and consumer stocks

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:43am EST 166.72 +0.79 +0.48% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:32am EST 367.02 +8.28 +2.31% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:34am EST 1,778.26 +24.08 +1.37% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,559.10 +150.93 +0.51% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,880.42 +784.56 +2.70% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:39am EST 7,067.90 +58.00 +0.83% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:30am EST 3,082.99 +39.12 +1.29% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:48am EST 1,536.12 +32.76 +2.18% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,376.76 +17.55 +0.28% .PSI PSE Composite Index 2 Mar 2021 6,942.76 +23.22 +0.34% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,576.90 +68.31 +1.95% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:50am EST 51,077.41 +780.52 +1.55% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2 Mar 2021 1,583.91 +14.04 +0.89% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Mar 2021 373.53 -1.72 -0.46%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!