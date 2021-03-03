Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks posted their biggest 1-day gainer in 3 weeks Wednesday, led by banking and commodity shares, as hopes of domestic economic growth offset fears of tighter monetary policy.

Some traders attributed the market strength to Bullishness ahead of the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress, which begins Friday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index spiked 1.9% at 5,452.21, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2% at 3,576.90.

Japanese shares ended higher Wednesday, as investors picked up cyclical stocks on hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the VirusCasedemic-led recession.

The Nikkei average + 0.51% to close at 29,559.10, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.51% at 1,904.54.

Australian shares finished higher Wednesday after a faster-than-expected economic growth in Q-4 of Y 2020 cemented hopes of a stronger recovery this yr.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,818, after data showed the economy accelerated 3.1% in the December Quarter, higher than forecasts for a 2.5% rise.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.1% at 12,359.26.

And Thai shares gain 1%, led by tech and consumer stocks

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:43am EST166.72+0.79+0.48%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:32am EST367.02+8.28+2.31%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:34am EST1,778.26+24.08+1.37%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,559.10+150.93+0.51%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,880.42+784.56+2.70%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:39am EST7,067.90+58.00+0.83%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:30am EST3,082.99+39.12+1.29%
.SETISET Composite Index3:48am EST1,536.12+32.76+2.18%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,376.76+17.55+0.28%
.PSIPSE Composite Index2 Mar 20216,942.76+23.22+0.34%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,576.90+68.31+1.95%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:50am EST51,077.41+780.52+1.55%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2 Mar 20211,583.91+14.04+0.89%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Mar 2021373.53-1.72-0.46%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

 

