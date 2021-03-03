Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 3 March, as follows:

Beyond Meat Inc. (NYSE:BYND) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 48.18 to 221, and it has a consensus price target of 122.88.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was resumed in coverage at Needham with a Buy rating and a 73 price target. The consensus target is at 65.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which raised the price target to 62. The consensus target is much lower at 35.06.

