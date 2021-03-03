Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? New and Used Car Market Data for Dealers, Banks and Consumers

#cash #bullish #buy #cars

$TRUE

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) broke out on 2 February at 4.83 and confirmed on 2 March at 5.44. Thus garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr target price at 14.10/share.

The 52-wk range is 1.98 – 6.47, and the consensus 1 yr price target is at 7.01.

My work shows the support is strong at 5.01 and the overhead resistance is light thru 6.05. The vast majority of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here, with a homing pigeon candlestick indicating that the selling is over.

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States.

It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios.

In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools.

Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises.

TrueCar, Inc. was founded in Y 2005 and is HQ’d in Santa Monica, California.

