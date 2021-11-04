The People are Fed Up with Elites and Pols Telling Them How to Live…

#ThePeople #live #living #life #sick #tired #elites #governments #VirusCasedemic #protests

“Most of us are sick and tired of elites and governments telling us how to live our lives” — Paul Ebeling

President Trump (45) is leading the Great Pushback to MAGA!

Election results from Virginia and New Jersey have given us the 1st opportunity since Mr. Biden’s inauguration to register discontent at the ballot box, anyone paying any attention saw it coming.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” (a.k.a. “F*** Joe Biden”) slogan has taken the nation by storm.

And a new poll from Convention of States Action (COSA) and the Trafalgar Group shows why.

Nearly 58% of respondents said they are familiar with the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant. Of those who are familiar with the chant, a full 75.9% believe it is an appropriate way to protest Mr. Biden and his failing administration.

For those of you who were paying attention before Tuesday’s election poll after poll and story after story show that Americans are fed up, and that the Great Pushback has begun.

Just last month, 63% of Americans said the VirusCasedemic is growing less serious, while a plurality also believe that Mr. Biden and Dr. Fauci have no interest in loosening restrictions and mandates, according to COSA and the Trafalgar Group.

The jig is up!

Americans realize that vaccine and mask mandates have nothing to do with the state of the pandemic. Mr. Biden and Der. Fauci want control, and they’re using COVID as an excuse to try to get it for the federal government.

In response to this transparent tyranny, Southwest (NYSE:LUV) pilots staged a sick out and it worked. Company executives announced that they are scrapping a plan to terminate unvaccinated pilots who have yet to receive a religious or medical exemption.

The In-N-Out burger chain has also taken a stand. It refused to check its customers’ vaccination papers at the door, which has resulted in the closure of several restaurants in the San Francisco area.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer said.

In Illinois, Sheriffs around Chicago have refused to send their deputies into harm’s way after Mayor Lori Lightfoot requested their help to fill shortages in patrols caused by her vaccine mandates.

Ms. Lightfoot has been threatening to fire 3,000 Chicago police officers who have refused to comply with her tyrannical mandates, and these Sheriffs are refusing to bail her out.

“The Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System typically responds to emergency situations where there is no opportunity for planning,” Kane County Sheriff said last week. “This situation to me is much different.“

Americans don’t like vaccine mandates, and they really don’t like federal thugs threatening parents.

In another COSA/Trafalgar poll, 57% of voters say they do not approve of AG Merrick Garland’s attempts to insert the FBI into local school board meetings while only 19.8 % support it. Those opposing include Democrats at 37.2%.

While the results of this survey break along party lines, Mr. Biden and Democrat leaders should be terrified that more than 37% of his party have noticed and dislike their attempts to bring their radical agenda to local schools, 40% want him out!

Just as with vaccine mandates, Mr. Biden’s education agenda has cracked and is crumbling.

In response to the National School Boards Association union sending a letter characterizing upset parents at school board meetings as potential ‘domestic terrorists,’ USAG Garland responded by sending a now infamous memo authorizing the involvement of the FBI.

In the ensuing outrage and pushback from Americans, the union recently issued a letter apologizing for the language used in its initial statement. But it appears to be too little too late, as states are now severing ties with the NSBA over its actions.

Students in Loudoun County, Virginia, walked out of class in protest of their school board’s attempts to cover up a sexual assault while pushing critical race theory; New York restaurants are refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate; and a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, is satirically requiring proof of un-vaccination to get a table.

There are examples of the Great Pushback everywhere we turn, but the mainstream media and political elites have been ignoring them. And Tuesday’s election shows they have done so at their own peril.

Poll after poll shows the American people are sick and tired of Mr. Biden’s agenda, and their opinions will not be changing any time soon.

The latest NBC poll showed 71% of Americans now think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

And when asked who would best handle important national issues like crime, inflation, national security, the economy, and border security, Americans give Republicans a double-digit lead over the Democrat party.

Those numbers explain what is happening in airports, school board meetings, restaurants, and football stadiums all across the country.

It’s happening among Democrats, independents, and Republicans, and it’s happening even as the Democrats look to push their radical agenda through Congress.

They may still succeed in passing some version of their “Build Back Better” boondoggle, but they will not be so smug when the Great Pushback hits its stride and sweeps them out of office in Ys 2022 and 2024.

Just In: LA County’s Sherriff declared he will not enforce the city’s mask and vaccine mandates.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!