The People Want Nothing to Do with Vaccine Mandates or Vaccine Passports

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has amended its injury recording rule in a way that will hide the true extent of the damage that the COVID jab mandate will have on the American workforce

According to OSHA rules, employers must record and report work-related illnesses, injuries and fatalities. This recording requirement initially also applied to adverse reactions suffered by employees who had to get the COVID shot as a requirement for employment. This rule was changed in late May 2021

OSHA will not enforce the recording requirement if the injury or fatality involves the COVID shot, even if required for employment. The nonenforcement will remain through May 2022. With this change, OSHA is covering up vaccine injuries and hindering workers from seeking workers’ compensation

Federal employees required to get the COVID vaccine will be eligible for compensation for injuries through the Federal Employee’s Compensation Act (FECA)

Having large numbers of injury reports can raise a company’s insurance costs. However, if OSHA is going to require all employers with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates, then companies will be in the same boat and none will be at a particular disadvantage, so OSHA needs to change its recordability guidance back

