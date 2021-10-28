The Missing Piece of the COVID Puzzle

#COVID #immune #VirusCasedemic #puzzle #Niacin #health

“There is a need to note the importance of vitamin B, as it plays a Key role in cell functioning, energy metabolism and proper immune function“– Paul Ebeling

B vitamins may play an important role in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, according to 2 recent papers

Based on B vitamins’ effects on your immune system, immune-competence and red blood cells, which help fight infection, supplementation may be a useful adjunct to other prevention and treatment strategies

B vitamins can influence several COVID-19-specific disease processes, including viral replication and invasion, cytokine storm induction, adaptive immunity and hypercoagulability

Niacin appears to be particularly important. According to 1 published paper, there appears to be a causative link between low niacin status and SARS-CoV-2 infection

SARS-CoV-2’s ability to invade your body is dependent on calcium signaling, which in turn is dependent on the presence of NAADP, which is formed from niacin. NAADP-dependent calcium signaling is responsible both for the inhibition of viral entry into cells and driving the virus out of already infected cells.

In the paper: “Sufficient Niacin Supply: The Missing Puzzle Piece to COVID-19 and Beyond?” focuses specifically on niacin (B3), raising the question of whether this vitamin might actually be a Key player in the COVID-19 disease process.

As noted in the abstract: “Definitive antiviral properties are evidenced for niacin, i.e., nicotinic acid (NA), as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapy for both disease recovery and prevention, to the level that reversal or progression of its pathology follows as an intrinsic function of NA supply.

“This detailed investigation provides a thorough disentanglement of how the downstream inflammatory propagation of ensuing severe acute respiratory virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is entirely prohibited or reversed upstream out the body to expeditiously restore health with well-tolerated dynamic supplementation of sufficient NA (i.e. 1-3 grams per day).”

Notably, niacin has also been shown to:

Reduce the replication of a number of viruses, including vaccinia virus, human immunodeficiency virus, enteroviruses and hepatitis B virus

Reduce neutrophil infiltration

Have anti-inflammatory effect in patients with ventilator-induced lung injury.

As a “health restorative therapy” for those diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, they recommend starting with a dose of 500 milligrams of immediate-release niacin, 2 to 3X a day, ideally within the 1st 48 hrs of symptom onset. As your flush response lessens, increase your dose to 1,000 mg, 2 to 3X a day with food.

