The Missing Piece of the COVID Puzzle

“There is a need to note the importance of vitamin B, as it plays a Key role in cell functioning, energy metabolism and proper immune function“– Paul Ebeling

  • B vitamins may play an important role in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, according to 2 recent papers
  • Based on B vitamins’ effects on your immune system, immune-competence and red blood cells, which help fight infection, supplementation may be a useful adjunct to other prevention and treatment strategies
  • B vitamins can influence several COVID-19-specific disease processes, including viral replication and invasion, cytokine storm induction, adaptive immunity and hypercoagulability
  • Niacin appears to be particularly important. According to 1 published paper, there appears to be a causative link between low niacin status and SARS-CoV-2 infection
  • SARS-CoV-2’s ability to invade your body is dependent on calcium signaling, which in turn is dependent on the presence of NAADP, which is formed from niacin. NAADP-dependent calcium signaling is responsible both for the inhibition of viral entry into cells and driving the virus out of already infected cells.

In the paper: “Sufficient Niacin Supply: The Missing Puzzle Piece to COVID-19 and Beyond?” focuses specifically on niacin (B3), raising the question of whether this vitamin might actually be a Key player in the COVID-19 disease process.

As noted in the abstract: “Definitive antiviral properties are evidenced for niacin, i.e., nicotinic acid (NA), as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapy for both disease recovery and prevention, to the level that reversal or progression of its pathology follows as an intrinsic function of NA supply.

This detailed investigation provides a thorough disentanglement of how the downstream inflammatory propagation of ensuing severe acute respiratory virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is entirely prohibited or reversed upstream out the body to expeditiously restore health with well-tolerated dynamic supplementation of sufficient NA (i.e. 1-3 grams per day).”

Notably, niacin has also been shown to:

  • Reduce the replication of a number of viruses, including vaccinia virus, human immunodeficiency virus, enteroviruses and hepatitis B virus
  • Reduce neutrophil infiltration
  • Have anti-inflammatory effect in patients with ventilator-induced lung injury.

As a “health restorative therapy” for those diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, they recommend starting with a dose of 500 milligrams of immediate-release niacin, 2 to 3X a day, ideally within the 1st 48 hrs of symptom onset. As your flush response lessens, increase your dose to 1,000 mg, 2 to 3X a day with food.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

