Our Brain Creates Material Reality

“Y 2020 has been challenging for most people. The drumbeat of negative news can overwhelm even the most resilient among us. Research shows that emotions have an impact similar to that of infectious disease, as they are contagious and affect those around us. So tune out the Noise!” — Paul Ebeling

Be proactive. Do the things that its take to shift your mood. When we shift psychology, we shift biology. People do not realize how dependent their biology is on their psychology, think positive, meditate and anxiety went down by 26%. Depression went down by 32%. PTSD symptoms went down by 18%. Pain went down 43%. All of these are psychological shifts people are making as they meditate and deep breathe.

While the SARS-CoV-2 infection has been shown to be far less lethal than initially suspected, government responses to it have led to an epidemic of fear and stress, which can have serious health consequences

When we think a negative thought, when we feel fear, our cortisol level starts to rise and chronically high cortisol produces all kinds of ill effects in our body

Our brains are hard-wired and evolutionarily adapted to pay attention to potential threats. As a result, most of us need to train our brain to notice the positive and to feel gratitude

Meditation incorporates several proven techniques shown to induce rapid changes in your brain to increase positivity and well-being

Meditation includes mindfulness, and various breathing techniques. When we do these together, they reinforce each other and we make positive thing happen.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!