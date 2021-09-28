#garlic #health

“Fresh garlic is hard to beat for health benefits, not only is garlic healthy, it enhances the flavor of most all foods” — Paul Ebeling

So it is no surprise that garlic is found in almost every type of cuisine across the globe. It grows easily, and has few pests in nature, making it less likely to contain chemical pesticides or herbicides.

People have been eating garlic for thousands of years. There is evidence that garlic was being eaten by the people building the pyramids over 5000 yrs ago.

Thousands of studies have been conducted about the health benefits of garlic, showing over and over that garlic is a formidable foe against illness and disease.

Supplementation of garlic is popular as well because of its many health benefits. Aged garlic extract has more health benefits than powdered garlic supplements. Fresh garlic is better than dried garlic for health benefits.

Garlic helps to promote healthy weight in people. And garlic is known to reduce risk of heart disease in people consuming larger amounts of it, such as in the Mediterranean regions.

Our immune system is complex and involves the ability to fight unwanted germs, regulate inflammation, and more. Garlic helps the immune system in lots of ways.

Garlic has many strong antioxidant benefits. These antioxidants improve the immune response and reduce inflammation in the body, and increases the immune response of immune cells in the body.

Garlic is a tasty tool that may reduce risk of memory loss.

Garlic may promote memory and brain function by protecting our DNA from damage, protect from age-related loss of brain function, and help support healthy brain tissue with antioxidants.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively