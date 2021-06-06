32.6 C
The Belmont Stakes (Video)

By Paul Ebeling
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Luis Saez celebrates atop Essential Quality after winning the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 05, 2021 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

#horse #racing #Belmont

Essential Quality has won 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes, beating runner-up Hot Rod Charlie by a length and a half after the two were neck-and-neck in the final straightaway.

Essential Quality, the favorite for Saturday’s race at Belmont Park, hung out near the rear of the eight-horse field for the majority of the race before jockey Luis Saez made an outside move heading into the final turn.

Pacesetter Hot Rod Charlie fought hard, but Essential Quality had more in the tank and eventually took the lead. The unofficial winning time for the 1 1/2-mile race was 2 mins, 27.11 secs.

Rombauer, winner of the Preakness Stakes, finished 3rd.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
