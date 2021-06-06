A Night of Alchemical Healing Free for 1 Night Only

From Karen Torres

Monday, June 7th from 7:00 to 8:15 pm in another “A Night of Alchemical Healing.” The group theme for this N.O.A.H. is “transforming the struggle.”



So many people here at this time are struggling…. struggling internally with fear, pain, and unworthiness. So many others struggle externally – financially, in their relationships, and with their jobs. Some struggle with internal fears that are mirrored externally by the quantum field.



I saw the 9 of wands tarot card this morning as the Noah downloads began. It’s a card of hardship…. a person wounded and tired from the battles of life… leaning on a wand and upright for now but feeling overwhelmed as 8 other wands line up behind him/ her. I am sure that all of us can relate to feeling like this at times… like the internal and external pressures keep mounting … and we need something … not a break… but a breakthrough… a massive shift in our bodies and in our field.



So join us tomorrow, live via Livestorm or remotely for Monday nights’ Noah breakthrough.



Let’s transform more of the struggle so we can give birth to something new. And if you are struggling financially and the 25 dollars is a hardship, would you please join us remotely free of charge … in service to the One Love…. love and blessings from my grateful heart to yours! to Join free DM https://www.instagram.com/karentorreshealing/

