There are 9 New VirusCasedemic Billionaires

By Paul Ebeling

9 people, including scientists and vaccine manufacturing executives at US-based Moderna and BioNTech and Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics, have become billionaires during the VirusCasedemic, according to a new report by the People’s Vaccine Alliance.

5 of the new billionaires include persons affiliated with Moderna, including Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, whose worth is now $4.3 billion.

The reports that soaring stocks in Big Pharma fueled by investors who expect huge profits from COVID-19 vaccines crated these billionaires.

The money they have made off the VirusCasedemic could finance the vaccination of 776-M people in low-income countries, according to the report according to Business Insider. The bleeding hearts are not happy.

These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines,” Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy manager says.

These vaccines were funded by public money and should be first and foremost a global public good, not a private profit opportunity.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

