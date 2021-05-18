Slowing Down the ‘Hands of Time’

#aging #youth #foods, #supplements

You may not find the Fountain of Youth, but you can slow down the ‘hands of time’ by taking the right supplements.

These 6 supplements help protect cells against damage caused by free radicals found in the environment and toxic substances in our food.

By eating a healthy diet that contains whole foods such as grains, fruits and vegetables, and seafood, and adding targeted nutritional supplements, you can look younger than your yrs.

Curcumin. the yellow compound found in turmeric, activates proteins that help combat cellular damage and promote longevity. It also helps relieve inflammation in the body which contributes to chronic disease. Use curcumin in supplement form or in cooking. While no official dosages have been established between 500 to 2,000 milligrams of turmeric extract is usually recommended. EGCG. Alicia Galvin, RD, says epigallocatechin gallate or EGCC, is a “polyphenol concentrated in green tea.” He adds that it helps cells cleanse away toxins. Studies also found that consuming EGCC encourages weight loss. A single cup of green tea contains between 50 to 100 milligrams of EGCC. Coenzyme Q10. Dr. Stephen Sinatra, a leading integrative cardiologist and author of “Reverse Heart Disease Now”, says that CoQ10 sparks energy production in every cell of your body including your heart. “I’ve had patients who thought their energy decline was due old age but after taking CoQ10, they literally felt 10 years younger.” His recommendation is at least 100 milligrams daily. If you are on statin drugs, you may want to increase this amount as your body stops making CoQ10 when on this medication. Omega-3 fatty acids. Tara Collingwood RD. a leading nutritionist from Orlando, says that omega-3’s can help reduce inflammation and may improve brain and heart health. She recommends 1000 mg. containing a combined DHA/EPA supplementation taken daily. Calcium. “If you are not getting at least 2 sources of calcium-rich foods daily, such as 8 oz. milk, 6 oz. yogurt, 1.5 oz. cheese or a serving of a calcium fortified beverage, then I recommend taking a calcium supplement to preserve bone density,” says Ms. Collingwood. A recent study revealed that calcium can reduce the risk of total fractures of the vertebrae. Since this mineral is a bulky nutrient, multivitamins seldom have the recommended daily intake of 500 to 700 milligrams. Resveratrol. Fight aging from the inside out by adding resveratrol, a compound found in red wine, red fruits, and peanuts, to your daily diet. “Resveratrol may promote longevity by activating genes called sirtuins,” says Dr. Galvin. “This doesn’t mean you can drink red wine and not age, bit as a supplement, resveratrol can be very effective.” Most supplements contain between 250 to 500 milligrams.

