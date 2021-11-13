Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#real #food #home #SteakDiane #Wagyu #beef
“Here I brought 21’s original Steak Diane into the 21st Century with Wagyu filet mignon and Organic mushrooms, it is so old-school it is now!”–Paul Ebeling
Serves 4.
Ingredients
- Avocado oil
- 4 Wagyu Beef Filet Mignon
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black Java pepper
- 2 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter
- 3 medium shallots, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, smashed & chopped
- ½ pound Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed & chopped
- 1/2 cup VSOP Cognac
- ¼ cup Veal Demi-Glace
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup chopped flat leaf parsley
Preparation
- Remove steaks from the refrigerator about 30 mins before you start to cook.
- Heat about 2 tablespoons of neutral oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Season steaks on both sides with salt and pepper. Sear until nicely browned, about 4-5 mins on each side. Remove steaks to a rimmed plate.
- In the same pan over medium-high heat, melt the black truffle butter. Add shallots, sauté about 1 min, then add garlic; continue to sauté about 1 min more. Add mushrooms, turning to coat; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until mushrooms have expelled their water and are lightly golden brown, about 5-6 mins.
- Raise heat to high. Carefully add cognac, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook about 2 mins. Stir in demi-glace. In a small bowl, whisk together Worcestershire sauce and Dijon; add to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is reduced by half and has thickened, about 7-8 mins. Lower heat to medium; whisk in cream and parsley. Add steaks back to the pan, along with any juices that have accumulated on the plate. Let the mixture bubble until an instant read thermometer inserted into the center of a steak registers 125F, for medium-rare, and sauce is thick, about 6 mins. Flame if you like and serve immediately.
