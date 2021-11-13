Paul Newman’s 2nd Rolex Daytona ‘Big Red’ Hammered for $5.48-M

#Rolex #Daytona #PaulNewman #auction #Phillips

The most expensive wristwatch ever sold when it fetched $17.52-M, sans fees at Phillips in Y 2017, the Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona once owned by the actor was a high watermark in vintage Rolex collecting.

Phillips has now recently sold another vintage Daytona owned by the late actor; a ref. 6263 “Big Red” for $5.48-M including fees.

Gifted by Mr. Newman to his daughter Clea in Y 2008, the ref. 6263 was originally given to him by his wife Joanne, engraved with a dedication on the back, like the Daytona sold in Y 2017.

Though selling for less than the Y 2017 example, the ref. 6263 becomes the 3rd most valuable Rolex sold at auction, after the 1st Paul Newman Daytona, pictured below, and the ref. 6062 “Bao Dai” once owned by the last Emperor of Vietnam.

The bidding for the Daytona opened at a little under $1.00-M, then went quickly to $2.00-M with a bid by Paul Boutros of Phillips’ New York office. It progressed swiftly, with numerous bidders contesting the lot. But the winner was the bidder represented by Livia Russo of Phillips Geneva, who clinched it with a $4.50-M bid, which totals $5.48-M with fees.

The auctioneer, Aurel Bacs commented during the bidding that if Ms Russo’s client won the watch, it would disappear into a private collection like the record-setting Daytona sold in Y 2017 though he did not say it was the same client that that bought both watches.

