The Holy Grail of Watches

“Lots of us make personal connections with watches that few other products can match“– Paul Ebeling

We use watches every day, they are functional, can make a fashion statement, and often have an emotional value that draws in their owners. Those elements combined are what make wearing a watch such a pleasure.

The money you invest also contributes to your feelings about your timepiece

The Big Qs: What if we take away the emotional aspect and focus purely on the money? Are watches a good investment? What about in times of economic uncertainty?

The Big A: There is no simple yes or no answer

Let’s take a look a the Holy Grail of watch investments and what they meant for the buyers.

Similar to the classic and vintage car market the watch industry has seen an increase in the number of investors trying to make money buying and selling watches, mostly at high-profile auctions.

The most notable example is the Y 2017 auction of the Rolex Daytona Paul Newman that was previously owned by Paul Newman (pictured above). This watch sold for an astronomical $17.75-M +fees making it the world’s most prised and expensive timepiece. The auction featured a selection of 50 watches that pretty much all sold at incredible prices.

This does this mean every watch sold at auction will appreciate in value going forward. Only a few watches will 2X or 3X in value in the near future.

Most of the watches sold for enormous sums come with a story such as “this watch was owned by a celebrity, the first watch in space, or the only one of its kind.”

To even have a chance of buying 1 of these exclusive timepieces at auction, you need to have deep pockets and good connections. The financial markets have no effect on nostalgia. This is especially true for coveted vintage models, which are limited in number. Collectors who have gotten their hands on such precious timepieces are far less likely to sell them out of panic.

Perhaps you are looking to invest in a nice watch that you will actually wear. Rolex sports watches are the most famous example. If you are trying to get your hands on a new Rolex Submariner, Daytona, Sea-Dweller, or GMT-Master II, you will have to wait in line. If you are looking for a vintage Rolex sports watch you will find they have held their value or increased in value over time, almost without exception.

And then there is Patek Phillipe, the Nautilus is my favorite. Started out new at about $30,000, now about $500,000.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!