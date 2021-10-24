Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

Sautéed Foie Gras with Pears & Gingersnaps
“In this elegant recipe, seared foie gras is served with fragrant pear purée, buttery sautéed pears, and spicy gingersnap cookie crumbs”— Paul Ebeling
The Ingredients
- 3 medium pears, peeled and diced, divided use
- 2 tablespoons Sauternes, or other sweet white wine
- 3 tablespoons water
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 3 medium sized gingersnap cookies, finely crushed
- 4 Foie Gras Slices
- Fine sea salt
- Microgreens, for garnish (optional)
The Preparation
- Make the pear purée: In a small saucepan over medium heat add half of the pears, the Sauternes, water, and vanilla. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 10 minutes. Blend until completely smooth; keep warm.
- Make the sautéed pears: In a small skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the remaining pears, season lightly with salt and sauté until golden, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
- Heat a dry skillet over high flame. Using a sharp paring knife, score the foie gras in a crosshatch pattern. Season with salt. When the pan is very hot, add the foie gras and lower the heat to medium-high. Sear until the foie gras slices are browned. Turn them over and cook on the other side until fully cooked but still soft to the touch, basting a few times with rendered foie gras fat. Set foie gras slices on a paper towel to drain.
- Serve a slice of foie gras with a portion of pear purée, sautéed pears, and cookie crumbles.
