Father, Son & House Of Gucci: Watch The First Trailer For Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani Biopic

By Hayley Maitland

After a year on Planet Chromatica, Lady Gaga has made a welcome return to earth. More specifically, she’s followed her Oscar-nominated turn in A Star Is Born with a role in House of Gucci, taking on the role of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s ’90s-set Lady Gucci biopic.

As the 1st trailer drops, everything is revealed so far about the fashionable production.

Yes, and it is everything you could have hoped for and more – a decadent paean to ’80s excess that gives a sense of the truly sensational wardrobe viewers can expect from the film.

Also of note: the surreal transformation of Jared Leto into Paolo Gucci courtesy of a body suit and facial prosthetics. Watch it in full below.

Editor’s Note: Hayley Maitland oversees content for the Arts & Lifestyle section of Vogue UK, writing and editing pieces about culture, travel and food.

