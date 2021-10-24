8.9 C
Father, Son & House Of Gucci: Watch The First Trailer For Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani Biopic

By Paul Ebeling

By Hayley Maitland

After a year on Planet Chromatica, Lady Gaga has made a welcome return to earth. More specifically, she’s followed her Oscar-nominated turn in A Star Is Born with a role in House of Gucci, taking on the role of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s ’90s-set Lady Gucci biopic.

As the 1st trailer drops, everything is revealed so far about the fashionable production.

Yes, and it is everything you could have hoped for and more – a decadent paean to ’80s excess that gives a sense of the truly sensational wardrobe viewers can expect from the film.

Also of note: the surreal transformation of Jared Leto into Paolo Gucci courtesy of a body suit and facial prosthetics. Watch it in full below.

Editor’s Note: Hayley Maitland oversees content for the Arts & Lifestyle section of Vogue UK, writing and editing pieces about culture, travel and food.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

