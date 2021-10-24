13.5 C
Box Office: ‘The French Dispatch’ Sets VirusCasedemic-Era Record Theater Average

By Paul Ebeling
2BYP6C4 THE FRENCH DISPATCH 2020 de Wes Anderson Anjelica Bette Fellini Bill Murray Elisabeth Moss. Prod DB © Searchlight Pictures - American Empirical Pictur

#BoxOffice #VirusCasedemic

$T

Wes Anderson’s latest film features an A-List cast including Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet +” — Paul Ebeling

In a win for the arthouse market, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch posted the top opening theater average of the VirusCasedemic-era.

The Searchlight Pictures movie grossed $1.3-M from 52 cinemas in 14 domestic markets, or $25,000 per location. The previous best 3-day opening weekend average of the chaos-era  belonged to Venom: Let There Be Carnage at $21,309.

The French Dispatch raises the bar in a significant way after doing impressive business in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Austin and other strongholds for arthouse audiences. It also reached beyond non-Anderson fans.

In the film, Bill Murray plays the editor of a fictitious American magazine in a quaint French town, whose staff assembles to prepare their final issue in this valentine to literary journalism.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune wormed its way to a strong $40.1-M opening at the domestic box office.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. sci-fi epic opened simultaneously in 4,125 theaters across North America and on streamer HBO Max, a hybrid practice being used for all Y 2021 Warner movies because of the pandemic. Dune scored the best domestic opening of any such theatrical/HBO Max release to date.

It also delivered director Villeneuve the top domestic opening of his career. His previous biggest was Blade Runner 2049 ($32.8-N), not adjusted for inflation.

Have some fun this week, see a movie in a theater, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleFather, Son & House Of Gucci: Watch The First Trailer For Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani Biopic
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

