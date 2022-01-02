Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#real #food #home #lifestyle #dining #French #chicken #rooster #red #wine

Coq Au Vin; YIELD 8

“The traditional coq au vin recipe calls for a rooster, but the classic French stew can be made with chicken. Serve at a dinner party or a Sunday meal with the Family”– Paul Ebeling

Stewing is a versatile and economical method of 1-pot cooking which creates delicious, stick-to-your-ribs dishes of tender meat and rich sauce.

Similar to braising, a stew often consists of meats and vegetables slow-cooked in flavorful liquid over a low flame. The perfect antidote to Winter’s chill, coq au vin is comforting and easy to make at home, as follows:

Ingredients

2 cups full-bodied red wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons of EVO

2 Heritage Green Circle Chickens, about 3 1/2 lbs each, cut into 8 pieces

Salt and freshly ground black Java pepper

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup Duck and Veal Demi-Glace

1 cup filtered water

1 bouquet garni, made with 5 parsley sprigs, 1 large thyme sprig and 1 bay leaf, tied in cheesecloth

1/3 lb Ventrèche, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 lb Organic mixed Mushrooms, quartered

Preparation

In a large heavy skillet, bring the wine to a boil over high heat. Remove the skillet from the heat and, using a long match, ignite the wine. When the flames subside, whisk in the tomato paste. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in another large skillet. Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Add half of the chicken to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned all over, about 12 mins; transfer to a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the rest of the chicken pieces. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat in the skillet and whisk in the flour; cook over moderate heat, whisking occasionally, until chestnut colored, about 4 minutes. Add the demi-glace, water and wine and bring to a boil, whisking. Pour the liquid over the chicken in the casserole. Tuck in the bouquet garni and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 mins for the breasts and 35 mins for the drumsticks, thighs and wings. Transfer the chicken to a large platter as it is done; cover loosely with foil and keep warm. Set half of the casserole over the heat and bring the sauce to a boil. Skim the fat from the side that isn’t boiling and continue to boil until the sauce is reduced to about 2 cups and slightly thickened, about 15 mins. Season with salt and pepper, and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a skillet, cook the ventrèche over moderate heat until crisp, 6 to 7 mins. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour the fat into a glass measuring cup and wipe out the skillet. Add 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat to the skillet along with the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until softened and golden, about 7 mins. Scatter the ventrèche and mushrooms over the chicken and serve right away, passing the sauce separately.

Pair with: Traditionally, coq au vin is made with a Burgundy wine, like a pinot noir. I believe the most important thing is that you like the wine you use. The wine adds a lot of flavor to the dish so make sure it is one you enjoy drinking!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively