Equity Investors May be Very Happy in This New Year

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #equity #cryptocurrency #investors #rally #happy #NewYear

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUT $VXX

“With a 27% total return for the S&P 500 this yr, history says Y 2022 may see more gains for equity investors” — Paul Ebeling

Going back to Y 1950, when the S&P 500 had a total return of at least 25% in a yr, stocks mostly rose in the following year. The outcome during that 71yr frame stocks advanced 82% of the time, that is 14 out of 17 times. 

In 2 of the 3yrs where stocks failed to rise after 25%+ annual gains were in Ys 1981 and 1990, in both of those periods the economy went into recession. The other down yr was 1962 was challenged by a crash and deteriorating investor confidence.

We do not see a recession on the cards for Y 2022, but gainers in stocks may have more modest gainers after a the strong Y 2021.

Our position is: encourage our clients to stay in the market, diversify out of government bonds into cryptocurrencies.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

