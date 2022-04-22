#steak #butter #ribeye #KNIGHTS

Steak

All KNIGHTS should know how to cook a good ribeye steak on your stove top in a cast iron to med-rare or medium at the most, is an important technique for your repertoire.

If you do not eat red meat and are into fish, then know how to get crispy skin without overcooking the fish. If you can do that, anytime you want a steak or nice fish, you will save yourself a good amount of cash by making it at home or better yet put that money into buying better meat.

The Butter Basted Ribeye

Ribeye steak may seem intimidating to cook, but this recipe is simple. Based on a recipe from friend Alain Ducasse, this ribeye steak method has 2 parts: seasoning the meat well and letting it stand at room temperature for at least 30mins, and then cooking them in a hot cast iron skillet. Halfway through cooking, the bone-in ribeyes are basted with a mixture of French butter, thyme, the herb of KIGHTS, rosemary and garlic that is already in the skillet, so they’re crusty outside and richly flavored. No special equipment, all you need is a sturdy pan and a spoon.

Total:1hr 10mins Active:25mins Yield:4

Directions

Ingredients

Two 1 1/4-pound, grass fed bone-in ribeye steaks

Pink salt

Freshly ground black Java pepper

2 tablespoons avocado oil

4 tablespoons unsalted French butter

4 thyme sprigs

3 garlic cloves

1 rosemary sprig

Instructions Checklist

Step 1 Season the rib eye steaks all over with salt and freshly ground pepper. Let the meat stand at room temperature for 30 mins.

Step 2 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the steaks and cook over high heat until crusty on the bottom, about 5 mins. Turn the steaks and add the butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to the skillet. Cook over high heat, basting the steaks with the melted butter, garlic and herbs, until the steaks are medium-rare, 5 to 7 mins longer. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 10 mins. Cut the steaks off the bone, then slice the meat across the grain and serve.

Pair boldly tannic Cabernet Sauvignon with an indulgent ribeye.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively