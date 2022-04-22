Travel: The Champs-Élysées is Undergoing Changes

#travel #Paris #ChampsÉlysées

“The promenade is often choked with traffic, but a newly announced project plans to make it more pedestrian-friendly“–Paul Ebeling

A rendering of what the Champs-Élysées could look like with added pedestrian walkways and sidewalks is pictured above.

A transformation is on the horizon, 1 that aims to restore the Avenue’s allure for Parisians and travelers alike. This month, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo approved a $305-M project to overhaul the stretch by turning it into a green, pedestrian-friendly wonderland. Under the refurbishment plans developed by architect Philippe Chiambaretta and his firm in tandem with the Comité des Champs-Élysées, a neighborhood committee, car traffic will be reduced by half as sidewalks are expanded for pedestrians, and an abundance of trees and greenery will be incorporated to create what the firm calls “planted living rooms” for lounging and relaxing. More space will be devoted to outdoor cafés, children’s playgrounds, and sports activities. Even the historic cobblestones, set during the reign of Louis XIV, may be removed to cut down on noise pollution.

While the entire project should be completed by Y 2030, the 1st phase of renovations will begin at the Place de la Concorde and be unveiled in time for the Y 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Urban transformations are as much about sustainable solutions as they are making cities better places to live. With these initiatives, Paris could be the next European capital to top the Global Destination Sustainability Index; if the Mayor has her way, it’s only a matter of time.

It is Spring, enjoy your travels, the chaos is over, Keep the Faith!