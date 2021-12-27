Obesity is a Disease…there is Nothing Good About Being Obese!

#obesity #obese #disease #sick #health #AMA

“Obesity is now classified as a disease by the American Medical Association“– Paul Ebeling.

Obesity kills more people than those who die from malnutrition. It claims more than 3-M lives a year worldwide, according to a landmark study.

There is no specific age required to be obese, even children and old people are becoming obese in most developed countries.

This is Obesity

Mildly obese- a person’s weight is 20% to 40% over ideal weight.

Moderately obese- 40 to100% over ideal weight.

Morbidly obese – 100% over ideal weight.

Overweight – 10 to 20% over ideal weight.

Obesity is created by the obese person or by their surrounding environment. It is a sickness and often create disease. A person in the obese category who is otherwise completely healthy and happy is classified as sick.

To classify it as being a disease allows people to not take personal responsibility for how they got there.

Drug companies like this a lot as it gives them the opportunity to sell even more prescriptions so more money into their deep coffers.

“Calling obesity a disease could allow for obese people who require medical interventions to get the help they need. We need to be able to use this disease label to the extent that it makes people take obesity seriously, and not keep blaming people for being irresponsible.” says the acting director of the Rudd Center for Obesity and Food Policy at Yale University

Eating too much is a much more serious health risk to the health of populations than eating poorly, except for the sub-Saharan Africa according to the Global Burden of Disease study, published in a special edition of The Lancet.

America, once the most obese country among more populous nations, is now #2 in the ranks, behind Mexico, with 31.8% of its population classified as obese, and followed by New Zealand (26.5%), Chile (25.1%) and Australia (24.6%).

Almost 70% of Mexicans are overweight and nearly 33% are obese. Mexican teenagers are also obese; they have tripled in the last decade. In Mexico 70,000 people die each year from diabetes.

I view obesity as a symptom of poor health. When people get healthier, weight drops off. What must to happen is for people to get healthy to lose weight, not lose weight to get healthy.

This is why I write about things like Acid/Alkaline Balance, Sugar Cravings, Smart Carbs, Food Combining and Powerfoods. I want to help people become healthy and then it naturally follows that they achieve their optimum weight.

I emphasize getting healthy even though it has a focus on losing weight.

Important: The excess of fast food available which has a large number of calories and harmful fats is the main reason for the increase in being obesity and being overweight is due to according to a survey by whichcountry.co. Fast food and home deliveries have replaced home cooking.

Thank you America for exporting the love of fast food around the world, as a result it is exporting the increase of obesity around the world. And US agricultural policies are a big factor in fueling that addiction, so…

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

