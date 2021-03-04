Mr. Biden is Happy to Take Questions, but He Cannot Answer Them

#questions #Biden

The White House raised astounded America Wednesday when it cut the feed to a virtual event after Mr. Biden said he was “happy to take questions” from Democratic lawmakers.

Accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the House Democratic Caucus, Mr. Biden addressed lawmakers on the topics of COVID-19 aid/relief/stimulus and the vaccine rollout. He closed his remarks by calling on Democrats to help “restore faith” in his government.

He then seemed ready to take questions saying: “I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nancy,” Mr. Biden told Ms, Pelosi. “Whatever you want me to do.”

The feed ended secs later, after Mr. Biden paused and looked around.

The White House did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Mr. Biden has not held a formal press conference in the 6 wks since taking office. And may not address a joint session of Congress (State of the Union) which requires him to up date his campaign promises and includes reports on the nation’s budget, economy, news, agenda, achievements and the president’s priorities and legislative proposals.

People are wondering about Mr. Biden, as the rare instances where he does take questions are limited to queries from pre-selected reporters and scripted answers.

America now has a still borne President, Keep the Faith!