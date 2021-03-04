Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thursday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

 Chinese shares fell Thursday, weighed down by consumer and material firms. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.58% at 3,520.24, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index falling 4.24% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.03%

Japan’s Nikkei index dropped Thursday as investors sold SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing.

The Nikkei share average closed – 2.13% to 28,930.11, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.04% to 1,884.74.

Australian shares fell Thursday on profit taking.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.5% to 6,716.1 by 0030 GMT and was on track to cap a 3-day winning streak. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,258.7

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:21am EST165.00-1.72-1.03%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index1:21am EST356.89-10.13-2.76%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index1:21am EST1,785.09-2.95-0.16%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,930.11-628.99-2.13%
.HSIHang Seng Index1:36am EST29,164.77-715.65-2.40%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:49am EST7,000.60-67.30-0.95%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:32am EST3,043.49-39.50-1.28%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,537.47-5.93-0.38%
.JKSEJakarta Composite1:52am EST6,310.79-65.97-1.03%
.PSIPSE Composite Index3 Mar 20216,882.49-60.27-0.87%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index1:37am EST3,492.40-84.51-2.36%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex1:38am EST51,048.64-396.01-0.77%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3 Mar 20211,581.11-7.34-0.46%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index2 Mar 2021375.61+2.08+0.56%

