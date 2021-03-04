Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese shares fell Thursday, weighed down by consumer and material firms. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.58% at 3,520.24, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index falling 4.24% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.03%

Japan’s Nikkei index dropped Thursday as investors sold SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing.

The Nikkei share average closed – 2.13% to 28,930.11, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.04% to 1,884.74.

Australian shares fell Thursday on profit taking.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.5% to 6,716.1 by 0030 GMT and was on track to cap a 3-day winning streak. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,258.7

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:21am EST 165.00 -1.72 -1.03% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 1:21am EST 356.89 -10.13 -2.76% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 1:21am EST 1,785.09 -2.95 -0.16% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,930.11 -628.99 -2.13% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1:36am EST 29,164.77 -715.65 -2.40% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:49am EST 7,000.60 -67.30 -0.95% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:32am EST 3,043.49 -39.50 -1.28% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,537.47 -5.93 -0.38% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 1:52am EST 6,310.79 -65.97 -1.03% .PSI PSE Composite Index 3 Mar 2021 6,882.49 -60.27 -0.87% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 1:37am EST 3,492.40 -84.51 -2.36% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1:38am EST 51,048.64 -396.01 -0.77% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3 Mar 2021 1,581.11 -7.34 -0.46% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 2 Mar 2021 375.61 +2.08 +0.56%

