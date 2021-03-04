Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Chinese shares fell Thursday, weighed down by consumer and material firms. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.58% at 3,520.24, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index falling 4.24% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.03%
Japan’s Nikkei index dropped Thursday as investors sold SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing.
The Nikkei share average closed – 2.13% to 28,930.11, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.04% to 1,884.74.
Australian shares fell Thursday on profit taking.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.5% to 6,716.1 by 0030 GMT and was on track to cap a 3-day winning streak. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,258.7
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 4 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:21am EST
|165.00
|-1.72
|-1.03%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|1:21am EST
|356.89
|-10.13
|-2.76%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|1:21am EST
|1,785.09
|-2.95
|-0.16%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,930.11
|-628.99
|-2.13%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1:36am EST
|29,164.77
|-715.65
|-2.40%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:49am EST
|7,000.60
|-67.30
|-0.95%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:32am EST
|3,043.49
|-39.50
|-1.28%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,537.47
|-5.93
|-0.38%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|1:52am EST
|6,310.79
|-65.97
|-1.03%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|3 Mar 2021
|6,882.49
|-60.27
|-0.87%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|1:37am EST
|3,492.40
|-84.51
|-2.36%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1:38am EST
|51,048.64
|-396.01
|-0.77%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3 Mar 2021
|1,581.11
|-7.34
|-0.46%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|2 Mar 2021
|375.61
|+2.08
|+0.56%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
