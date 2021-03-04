Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 4 March, as follows:

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) was raised at Goldman Sachs from Sell to Buy with a 32 price target. The consensus target for the aluminum giant is 22.86.

HubSpot Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBS) was resumed in coverage at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a 545 target. The consensus target is at 559.63.

Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR): The firm said that comfort is King lately and consumers love to get comfortable on Sleep Number products. Shares closed Wednesday at 141.33, but the consensus price target is at 131.75.

