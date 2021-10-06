More on Low Vitamin D to Risk of COVID

#COVID #vitaminD

“More from the study published on 25 September 2021“– Paul Ebeling

The study shows the correlation between low vitamin D levels and the risk of getting COVID-19.

In the retrospective examination of 1 population study and 7 clinical studies where vitamin D3 levels were measured on the day of hospitalization, researchers said, “The two datasets provide strong evidence that low D3 is a predictor rather than a side effect of the infection.”

They suggested that it may be possible to “prevent or mitigate” new COVID outbreaks by simply raising people’s vitamin D3 levels to 50 ng/ml or above.

Even though they said they believe vaccination is part of the fight against COVID, they added that the ongoing evidence of the part vitamin D plays in the risk for contracting the infection is especially important because the virus continues to mutate, which challenges the effectiveness of the vaccines.

