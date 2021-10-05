We Have to Love Crypto 2.0

#crypto #digital #assets #blockchain

$BTCUSD $ETHUSD $GBITS

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the 1st time in 4 wks Tuesday, extending gainers since the beginning of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that mark on 7 September on a broad selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on 21 September.

Tuesday, Bitcoin rose 5.24% to hit $51,019.90/each.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a 7th wk running, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from the Fed and regulators, data revealed Monday.

