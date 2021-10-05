15.6 C
New York
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBitcoin
CryptoBitcoinBlockchain

We Have to Love Crypto 2.0

By Paul Ebeling

#crypto #digital #assets #blockchain

$BTCUSD $ETHUSD $GBITS

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the 1st time in 4 wks Tuesday, extending gainers since the beginning of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that mark on 7 September on a broad selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on 21 September.

Tuesday, Bitcoin rose 5.24% to hit $51,019.90/each.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a 7th wk running, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from the Fed and regulators, data revealed Monday.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleQ-3 Earnings Preview, Strong Growth Expected
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com