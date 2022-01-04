Masks are “Facial Decorations”

#mask #decorations #VirusCasedemic #health #CDC

“The latest medical advise: Do not wear a cloth mask” — Paul Ebeling

In a TV interview medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said that cloth face masks have “no place” in the fight against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, likening to them “facial decorations.”

“Do not wear a cloth mask,” she said.

The advice isn’t new: experts have been shifting away from cloth masks since last January at least, but the messaging has not been clear.

The early days of the VirusCasedemic saw experts saying not to wear masks at all, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still advises that anyone who is not a 1st responder shouldn’t wear an N95 mask at all while other prominent experts say that they are the best option while CBS and NPR have both reported that millions of N95 masks have been manufactured and approved for use but are just sitting in storage.

