Improve Your Mental Acuity

#mental #acuity #food #meditation #sleep #water #exercise

“Here are some simple habits to implement daily to help improve your health” — Paul Ebeling

Replace processed foods with whole foods whenever possible

The Western diet is high in processed foods and low in whole foods. Processed foods are quick, convenient, and cost less per calorie. However, people who eat processed food or refined grains typically consume more calories than an individual eating whole grains.

The consumption of refined foods like sugar, white flour, and processed fats can lead to increased risk for obesity and high blood pressure. The refining process removes many important nutrients found in whole foods, such as fiber, vitamin A, E, K, B-complex vitamins, minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Practice meditation

Practicing mindfulness meditation is a powerful way to improve your mental and physical health and create a more mindful and purposeful life.

We live in a world with so many distractions and we spend most of the time on our devices. This means that we don’t take the time to relax and meditate. A study found that meditation can help relieve anxiety and stress. Stress is a major factor for depression and anxiety spectrum disorders, which are now at an all-time high in America.

Drink more water

Studies say that not drinking enough water can lead to headaches, constipation, and even kidney stones. It is important to remember to drink enough water every day.

It is estimated that the body needs at least 2 liters of water for basic functions such as staying healthy and maintaining a healthy weight. For this goal to be met, 1 must make sure they drink about 1/2 a liter of water every hr.

Exercise for at least 15 mins every day

The benefits of exercise are many and far-reaching: it lowers blood pressure, reduces the risk of diabetes, boosts mood and energy levels, improves mental well-being, and much more. In addition, research has revealed that exercise may even lengthen life expectancy.

Health experts recommend that 15 mins is the minimum amount of activity an individual can do to gain any health benefits. Research has revealed that 15 minutes of exercise a day can cut risk of death by 14% and boost life expectancy by 3 years. The study showed 15 mins of moderate exercise per day or 90 mins per week, can add 3 yrs to your life.

Waking up early can be a great way to start your day. It sets you up for success, physically and mentally. Research shows it is easier to be successful in the morning than the evening, so if you are not accustomed to waking up early, try to aim for at least 15 mins earlier than what you are used to waking up now. This will help give your day a head start towards success.

Insufficient sleep can increase levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can subsequently result in high blood pressure and poor heart health. Aim for an average of 7 – 9 hrs of sleep every night.

Wealthy healthy, Be healthy, Live lively