Lose Weight Without Exercise

By Paul Ebeling

Increase your protein intake to help lose weight without exercise

Increasing your daily protein intake can help you consume less total daily calories. A 15% to 30% dietary protein increase at a constant carbohydrate intake helped study participants eat 441 less calories a day and lose 11 lbs in 12 wks.

Starting your day with a protein rich breakfast can help to reduce hunger cravings during the day.

 Use this carb calculator to help establish a higher protein ratio and adjust your meals accordingly. For healthier animal based protein, stick to grass fed, free range beef and free range poultry.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

