#weight #exercise #protein

Increase your protein intake to help lose weight without exercise

Increasing your daily protein intake can help you consume less total daily calories. A 15% to 30% dietary protein increase at a constant carbohydrate intake helped study participants eat 441 less calories a day and lose 11 lbs in 12 wks.

Starting your day with a protein rich breakfast can help to reduce hunger cravings during the day.

Use this carb calculator to help establish a higher protein ratio and adjust your meals accordingly. For healthier animal based protein, stick to grass fed, free range beef and free range poultry.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

#weight, #exercise, #protein,