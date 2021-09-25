F1: Russian GP Quali, Norris Takes Pole at Sochi

#F1 #McLaren #Norris #Pole #Sochi #Ferrari

$RACE

McLaren’s Lando Norris took a stunning maiden Pole position in qualifying for the 2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams driver George Russell booking 2nd and 3rd spots on Sunday’s Grid at Sochi.

On the Grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:47.238 1:45.827 1:41.993 23 2 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:47.924 1:46.521 1:42.510 25 3 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:48.303 1:46.435 1:42.983 26 4 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDESAMG 1:45.992 1:45.129 1:44.050 24 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:48.345 1:46.361 1:44.156 23 6 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:47.877 1:45.514 1:44.204 25 7 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDESAMG 1:46.396 1:45.306 1:44.710 24 8 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:48.322 1:46.360 1:44.956 23 9 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:46.455 1:45.834 1:45.337 24 10 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:48.099 1:46.070 1:45.865 25 11 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:47.205 1:46.573 18 12 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:47.828 1:46.641 18 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:48.854 1:46.751 20 14 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:48.252 DNS 12 15 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:48.470 10 16 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:49.586 10 17 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:49.830 10 18 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:51.023 9 19 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:53.764 10 20 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA DNF 2

