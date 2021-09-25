F1: Russian GP Quali, Norris Takes Pole at Sochi

#F1 #McLaren #Norris #Pole #Sochi #Ferrari
McLaren’s Lando Norris took a stunning maiden Pole position in qualifying for the 2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams driver George Russell booking 2nd and 3rd spots on Sunday’s Grid at Sochi.
On the Grid
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:47.238
|1:45.827
|1:41.993
|23
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:47.924
|1:46.521
|1:42.510
|25
|3
|63
|George Russell
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:48.303
|1:46.435
|1:42.983
|26
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDESAMG
|1:45.992
|1:45.129
|1:44.050
|24
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:48.345
|1:46.361
|1:44.156
|23
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:47.877
|1:45.514
|1:44.204
|25
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDESAMG
|1:46.396
|1:45.306
|1:44.710
|24
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|1:48.322
|1:46.360
|1:44.956
|23
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|1:46.455
|1:45.834
|1:45.337
|24
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:48.099
|1:46.070
|1:45.865
|25
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|1:47.205
|1:46.573
|18
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|1:47.828
|1:46.641
|18
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|1:48.854
|1:46.751
|20
|14
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:48.252
|DNS
|12
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:48.470
|10
|16
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|1:49.586
|10
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:49.830
|10
|18
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|1:51.023
|9
|19
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:53.764
|10
|20
|33
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|DNF
|2
Have a super race day, Sunday, Keep the Faith!