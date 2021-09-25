16.9 C
F1: Russian GP Quali, Norris Takes Pole at Sochi

By Paul Ebeling

#F1 #McLaren #Norris #Pole #Sochi #Ferrari

$RACE

McLaren’s Lando Norris took a stunning maiden Pole position in qualifying for the 2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams driver George Russell booking 2nd and 3rd spots on Sunday’s Grid at Sochi.

For the video highlights please click here

On the Grid

POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
14Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:47.2381:45.8271:41.99323
255Carlos SainzFERRARI1:47.9241:46.5211:42.51025
363George RussellWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:48.3031:46.4351:42.98326
444Lewis HamiltonMERCEDESAMG1:45.9921:45.1291:44.05024
53Daniel RicciardoMCLAREN MERCEDES1:48.3451:46.3611:44.15623
614Fernando AlonsoALPINE RENAULT1:47.8771:45.5141:44.20425
777Valtteri BottasMERCEDESAMG1:46.3961:45.3061:44.71024
818Lance StrollASTON MARTIN MERCEDES1:48.3221:46.3601:44.95623
911Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA1:46.4551:45.8341:45.33724
1031Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:48.0991:46.0701:45.86525
115Sebastian VettelASTON MARTIN MERCEDES1:47.2051:46.57318
1210Pierre GaslyALPHATAURI HONDA1:47.8281:46.64118
1322Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA1:48.8541:46.75120
146Nicholas LatifiWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:48.252DNS12
1516Charles LeclercFERRARI1:48.47010
167Kimi RäikkönenALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI1:49.58610
1747Mick SchumacherHAAS FERRARI1:49.83010
1899Antonio GiovinazziALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI1:51.0239
199Nikita MazepinHAAS FERRARI1:53.76410
2033Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDADNF2

Have a super race day, Sunday, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleF1: Leclerc says new Ferrari Power Unit ‘felt great’ in Friday’s Practice
Paul Ebeling
Paul Ebeling   

