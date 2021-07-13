23.7 C
New York
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
TravelItalyPaul Ebeling

LA DOLCE VITA in ITALY

By Paul Ebeling

#travel #Italy

Rich in art and architecture with a heritage stretching back to antiquity, Italy could easily fill up all Top 10 spots in any travel list.

A cultural trip to Italy gives you a chance to discover the breathtaking monuments of the Roman Empire in Italy’s bustling capital, to be awestruck by the wealth of Renaissance architecture in Venice and Florence, to visit the ancient remains of Pompeii near the magnificent Sorrento Peninsula, and to immerse yourself in ‘la dolce vita’ on the shores of Sun-baked Sicily.

Enjoy your travels this Summer the chaos is almost over, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
