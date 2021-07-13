LA DOLCE VITA in ITALY

Rich in art and architecture with a heritage stretching back to antiquity, Italy could easily fill up all Top 10 spots in any travel list.
A cultural trip to Italy gives you a chance to discover the breathtaking monuments of the Roman Empire in Italy’s bustling capital, to be awestruck by the wealth of Renaissance architecture in Venice and Florence, to visit the ancient remains of Pompeii near the magnificent Sorrento Peninsula, and to immerse yourself in ‘la dolce vita’ on the shores of Sun-baked Sicily.
- Best time to visit: Spring and Faall are the best months for visiting Italy: temperatures are mild, the days Sunny and the crowds not intense yet. In Summer, the cities teem with visitors and the weather it uncomfortable (hot). The Winters can be a surprisingly cold, wet and grey in the North.
- Our selection of luxury hotels in Italy:
- Rome: St Regis, Cavalieri by Waldorf Astoria, Hotel de Russie, Hotel Hassler.
- Venice: Aman Canal Grande, Gritti Palace.
- Florence & Tuscany: St Regis Florence, Four Seasons, Villa Cora, Castiglion Del Bosco, Castel Monastero, Il Pellicano, Castello Del Nero.
- Milan & Lake Como: Park Hyatt, Four Seasons, Armani, Bulgari, Villa d’Este, Casta Diva Resort.
- Naples & Amalfi coast: Casa Angelina, Hotel Caruso, J.K. Place Capri.
Enjoy your travels this Summer the chaos is almost over, Keep the Faith!