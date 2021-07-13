The dream is free, the hustle is sold separately. 🌤



I get asked how do I get the motivation to still keep training everyday when the lockdown just keeps extending.



And that’s exactly why we should not stop training and working on our fitness. 🏋🏽‍♀️

Do you want to be ready when the lockdown is over? 💪🏾



What would you do if you weren’t afraid?



Don’t let your mind stop you. 🧠



Keep going. 🏃🏽‍♀️



Even if it’s 20 mins, 30 mins, 40 mins a day👟



Some days are harder than others and that’s normal.



We are all works under progress.



Success is never easy, but it’s always worth the effort 💯💯💯

