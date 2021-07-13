21.9 C
Success is never easy, but it’s always worth the effort

By Coach Bee

The dream is free, the hustle is sold separately. 🌤


I get asked how do I get the motivation to still keep training everyday when the lockdown just keeps extending.


And that’s exactly why we should not stop training and working on our fitness. 🏋🏽‍♀️
Do you want to be ready when the lockdown is over? 💪🏾


What would you do if you weren’t afraid?


Don’t let your mind stop you. 🧠


Keep going. 🏃🏽‍♀️


Even if it’s 20 mins, 30 mins, 40 mins a day👟


Some days are harder than others and that’s normal.


We are all works under progress.


Success is never easy, but it’s always worth the effort 💯💯💯

Coach Bee
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

