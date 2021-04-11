Kiss and Kiss Often, it is Very Healthy

#kissing #health #happiness

Truly, kissing makes us feel good emotionally, but, it also has big physiological benefits that can boost our immune system and keep us healthy in many more ways.

According to the research human saliva is full of materials that ward off bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These substances are the body’s naturally occurring bacteria and are responsible for our immune responses. Swapping spit can boost our immunity be exposing us to new germs.

Besides fighting infections, kissing helps control our autoimmune response to things like common allergies.

A Japanese study revealed that people who had allergies to dust mites or pollen showed a significant reduction in allergic response after kissing for 30 mins freely with their lover or spouse alone in a closed room while listening to soft romantic music.

Kissing can also lead to a better oral hygiene. The saliva produced while kissing can get rid of harmful bacteria in the mouth that are attached to our teeth. While it is not time to throw away the toothbrush, experts say that kissing can be a valuable adjunct to your flossing routine.

Plus, smooching boosts our “happy hormones.” Kissing triggers a release of chemicals in the brain that leaves us feeling euphoric, according to Healthline. The chemicals include oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin that also encourage feelings of bonding and affection. They can additionally lower the levels of cortisol in your body that produces stress.

Kissing reduces blood pressure.

Andrea Demirjian, in her book, “Kissing: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About One of Life’s Sweetest Pleasures,” says that the Art of Kissing dilates blood vessels, so the kisser’s blood flow increases throughout the body and causes a decrease in blood pressure.

If you are prone to saying “not tonight dear, I have a headache,” you may be missing 1 of the safest and most pleasant remedies ever, as that same dilation of blood vessels that lowers blood pressure can also soothe a headache.

Kissing may also lower total cholesterol.

A 2009 study found that couples who increased their incidence of romantic kissing showed improvement in total serum cholesterol. This can help lower the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

According to the studies sensuous smooching leads to increased sexual arousal and is often the woman’s motivation for wanting to have sex. Saliva contains testosterone that boosts sexual arousal. The longer you kiss, the more testosterone is released.

Last but and not least, kissing burns between 2 and 26 calories per minute depending on how passionate you are, and the energy you expend during the act. So, kiss and kiss often, it does your health good.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!