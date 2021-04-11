President Trump (45) Has Positioned Himself as The Republican Kingmaker

#Trump #GOP #Republican #RNC

Saturday night at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club for RNC donors in Palm Beach, Florida President Trump (45) positioned himself as The Republican Kingmaker, saying he wanted to talk about the future of the Republican Party and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory.

“I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House, and we are going to reclaim the Senate. And then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House,” President Trump said.

Trump has spent the last 2.5 months considering requests from Y 2022 candidates for his endorsement and has been giving them his blessing based on whether they support him and his agenda or not.

He has said any talk of his own plans should wait until after the November 2022 elections. The Constitution gives him the right to seek another 4-yr term –

Since November, the Republican made serious inroads among traditional Democratic voters Hispanics and African Americans.

Mitch McConnell (KY) drew President Trump’s ire in the aftermath of the election for saying that Mr. Biden had won the presidency fair and square, though 75-M American voters know the opposite. President Trump called the Senator a “Son of a Bitch“.

He also said he spoke to Mike Pence recently and told him he was very disappointed in him.

President Trump said the Key to victories in Y 2022 is to build on those gains, saying “the Republican Party will succeed and grow in the future by embracing its destiny as the champion of working-class Americans.”

His active role in Republican politics is unlike many other former Presidents, who have tended to retreat from the limelight after leaving the Oval Office.

Saturday nights speech was welcomed words to the Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump. Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.

