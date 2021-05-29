Keeping Fit in Bangkok

Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation.

Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

It doesn’t matter what you do, whether you are trading markets, running a start up or working from home, you will do it better and be more productive with regular exercise and an improved diet.

Maybe you cannot do all of the exercises right now, maybe you need to make progress on your diet and your physical health slowly, the important thing is to get started in anyway you can.

Today’s weather is a killer!! 🥵🔥

If you’re not sweating from the workout. You should be sweating from the heat! ☀️

Remember to drink tons of fluids during & after the workout too!

5 Rounds

Shoulder Tap Push up

Single arm press

Push jerk

Racked bench squat

Side Lunges sliders

Hollow Hold 30 seconds

5 Rounds

Shoulder Tap Push up

Single arm press

Push jerk

Racked bench squat

Side Lunges sliders

Hollow Hold 30 seconds

If I can’t get lean right now, at least I can get tanned & bronzed 😜

📍5 Rounds：

⏰1minute On/ 30seconds Off⏰



▶️Cross Oh Jab

▶️Snatches

▶️Goblet Squat

▶️Elevated Lunges

▶️Glute Bridge

▶️1 Arm Plank & Twist

▶️Ab Roll Out



I know working out is the last thing we want to do or at least not our priority during rough times. But just think with every rep and sets you are pushing beyond your physical body and it did not matter if I like it or not. The truth about each rep is more mental than it is physical. I might feel the muscle soreness coming on as I'm counting the reps but whenever I compete a set. There's this sense of accomplishment that hits me in waves and somehow or another the problem that is in my head isn't that much harder to handle. My problem is real. Still very much there but I know I am enough to fight anything when I do my very best. 💪🏾

Most people avoid crying in front of others for fear of looking weak, but there is tremendous power in not giving a fuck about what others think.

