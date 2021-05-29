Fac Me Larneuk is Going Well

It seems Larneuk the little farm in Victoria is everywhere as it continues to produce big results. This year producing starters in the major 2yo events in Australia and winning a good number of races.

This season it has been Greg Eurell this season 8 Individual winners 2 Stakes Placed 2 winners with Brett Bellamy, 2 with Paddy Payne, 2 with Bjorn Baker, 2 with Terry Evans and that’s just the horses they race!

Archregency 5 Starts for a win a second and 2 thirds and $34000 in prize money, she did not arrive in the best condition but the @larneuk team nursed her through it and turned her in to real racehorse pic.twitter.com/6jQILXkZ5g — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) May 7, 2021

Resident Sires Cluster and Wolf Cry have had an exciting year as the data shows

Wandjina on of the New Additions at Larneuk has also had a strong year

Plus Endless Drama is now at Larneuk

We only got to see ENDLESS DRAMA race a few times in Australia where he finished 3rd to Winx in the Group 2 Apollo, won the Apollo the following year and later grabbed 3rd in the Group 1 Stradbroke. However, he was a multiple Group 2 winner in New Zealand AND multiple Group 1 placed behind absolute superstars Gleneagles and Belardo in the UK.

Did we mention he’s by Lope de Vega (Santa Ana Lane, Gytrash, Vega Magic et al.)? Endless Drama will stand at $8,800 with a limited number of breeding rights available.

Also getting used to his new surroundings in God’s country (aka Victoria’s North East) WANDJINA already has runs on the board with Group 2 winner & multiple Group 1 placed 2YO, Mamaragan, Wandabaa, Express Pass, Rock My Wand, Grand Scholar, Deep Chill, Wanaroo & co.

With his oldest progeny 4YOs, Wandjina is described as an ‘oil painting’ – he was a $1 million yearling after all – and is one of the best sons of Snitzel available at stud. Wandjina too stands at $8,800.

Fastnet Rock’s Group 2 winner & rising sire (oldest progeny 4YOs), CLUSTER is excellent value at a fee of $6,600 for 2021, particularly in light of this year’s brilliant 2YO, Rocket Tiger. What a fairytale horse he’s turned out to be … placed in the Group 2 Silver Slipper and Group 3 Black Opal, he also got a run in the Golden Slipper and watch out for him when he returns as a 3YO. Cluster is also sire of stakes horse, Gee Gees Darl, plus multiple winners Tarcoola Diva, Centaur, Tocatchacod and this season’s unbeaten 2YO, Serious Sarah.

Rounding out the Larneuk lineup is WOLF CRY who we reckon is something of a sleeping giant. This first crop son of superstar sire, Street Cry, Wolf Cry has just had the 4 runners thus far but they include Group 2 placed 2YO, Wolves and 5.5 length Doomben winner, General Wolffe.

We’re not crying wolf with this bloke. Like Cluster, he stands at a fee of just $6,600.

There are no guarantees in breeding and you just can’t wave a magic Wand(jina) – sorry, couldn’t help ourselves – but in terms of sheer value and promise, you can’t go past the Larneuk quartet.

For further information, phone Neville Murdoch on 0418 105 706.

LARNEUK STUD 2021 FEES

NEW: Endless Drama (Lope De Vega) – $8,800

NEW: Wandjina (Snitzel) – $8,800

Wolf Cry (Street Cry) – $6,600

Cluster (Fastnet Rock) – $6,600