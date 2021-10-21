#caviar #luxury #food

Caviar is unfertilized eggs that are harvested exclusively from the sturgeon family of fish and then salt-cured. Caviar is always spherical in shape, while color can range from jet black to deep khaki green, depending on the specific variety.

It has a delicate flavor, smooth and buttery. Sometimes it can have a nutty taste similar to that of hazelnut.

Caviar has a famous “Caspian pop” which occurs when the roe bursts on the palate, I have never experienced that with the best of the best.

“That popping in the mouth, which can be puzzling to a 1st-timer as it is really only salmon and trout caviar that can be said to do anything as violent as pop”

Sturgeon caviar yields its luscious oils in a more subtle way: 1 moment the delicate eggs are palpable on the tongue, the next the mouth is suffused with sensation.

Like most luxury food, caviar inspires reverence and a degree of mystery.

Aficionados attempting to describe the sensation of eating it often succumb to dreamy rhapsody as if no words can adequately describe the gamut of sensory experiences it provokes.

Because when caviar is in perfect condition there is a lot more to it than mere taste, that combination of sweet, sour, bitter and salt.

It is more than umami, the 5th sense of heightened savouriness that occurs when food is either perfectly ripe or perfectly cured, or perfectly matched with something else.

The experience of eating caviar is a subtle blend of anticipation, ambience, visual beauty, contrasting warmth and cold, the intoxicating aroma of the sea and the buttery texture, followed by an urgent desire to have some more, to capture that exquisite moment again, and then again.

Editor’s Note: Be wary of words like “imported” and “Russian”, as no caviar legally comes from Russia now.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively