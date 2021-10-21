24 C
New York
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Natural COVID Immunity Is Superior to Vaccine

By Paul Ebeling

A stunning report on natural immunity against COVID Vs immunity imparted by 1 of the shots not only shows that natural immunity is long-lasting, but that those who have recovered from a COVID infection are unlikely to benefit from the shot.

In a review of published works, the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research found 81 research studies showing that natural infection beats vaccination when it comes to sustained protection.

The findings are particularly intriguing, since researchers now know that the vaccinated are showing signs of waning immunity, and are experiencing increasing numbers of breakthrough infections, not to mention that the vaccinated can still transmit the disease to others.

What this means is that public health officials are “misleading the public” in their push for vaccination as the only answer to ending COVID.

“These studies also revealed that the personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks were essentially ineffective in the healthcare setting,” Paul Elias Alexander, Ph.D., said. Alexander is a former assistant professor in evidence-based medicine and research methods who also worked as senior adviser to the COVID Pandemic policy in the US Health and Human Services.

SOURCES:

The Defender October 19, 2021

Brownstone Institute October 17, 2021

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

