Healthy Ways to Work From Home

In 2021, 27 percent of respondents state that their biggest struggle when working remotely is not being able to unplug. As many people who work from home do not necessarily have a designated workspace, they experience a conflation between their living area and workplace.

As a result, remotely working employees emphasize the importance of finding strategies to balance their private lives with their professional routines. On the other hand, employees also state having less difficulties with collaboration and communication in 2021. This is likely due to the quick cultivation of skills during the 2020 pandemic that allow them to effectively communicate and collaborate with others when working from different locations.

Here’s what I do when I’m feeling down and unmotivated and training becomes hard #tips#motivation

While I know every situation is different. I remind myself that it’s also hard feeling unhealthy, unfit, feeling unmotivated and tired all the time, feeling unhappy in our own skin when I’m feeling down. I much rather feel strong, confident, breathing hard from training, and get into a positive headspace, tired from the reps and sets be the hard. Then live the life I don’t love.

It’s been awhile but I still got my if all else do fail.



Exercise and Diet play a key role in managing the new environment of being house bound. This is not only important for individuals to understand but also for companies to become proactive in helping staff embrace their new normal.

I have been designing programs aimed at creating a new culture of health and wellness in the “Work from Home” new normal.

Everything from simple exercise routines and recipes to design and installation of home gyms. We can also assist Corporates develop a Health and Wellness program that is a cost effective way of increasing productivity in the “Work from Home” world. Contact Us to learn more.