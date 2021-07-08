Thursday’s Meme Stock Report

#meme #stocks

Wednesday’s big mover was Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), which had traded up more than 100%. And Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock traded up a bit on news that the company had built a prototype non-invasive glucose monitor.

Another fav among retail investors has been EV maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), which posted a high of over 17 last wk and traded below 13 Wednesday.

Newegg traded up 148.2% at 67.57 Wednesday. The stock’s 52-wk range is 2.80 – 70.00. The average daily trading volume is about 1.1-M/shares, and at last look, more than 76-M+/shares had changed hands.

Meta Materials stock traded down about 19% to 5.80, in a 52-wk range of 0.42 to 21.76. The average daily trading volume is around 17.2-M and 17-M/shares traded Wednesday.

AMC stock was down about 10%, at 45.07 in a 52-wk range of 1.91 – 72.62. The average daily trading volume is 156.8-M, and traded.

Workhorse shares traded down to 12.51 or 9.61% in a 52-wk range of 7.07 – 42.96. The average daily trading volume is around 19.5-M/s and 19.5-M/shares traded Wednesday.

