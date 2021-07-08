25 C
InvestmentsEducationHeffx Insights

Thursday’s Meme Stock Report

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks

$NEGG $MMAT $WKHS $AMC

Wednesday’s big mover was Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), which had traded up more than 100%. And Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock traded up a bit on news that the company had built a prototype non-invasive glucose monitor.

Another fav among retail investors has been EV maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), which posted a high of over 17 last wk and traded below 13 Wednesday.

Newegg traded up 148.2% at 67.57 Wednesday. The stock’s 52-wk range is 2.80 – 70.00. The average daily trading volume is about 1.1-M/shares, and at last look, more than 76-M+/shares had changed hands.

Meta Materials stock traded down about 19% to 5.80, in a 52-wk range of 0.42 to 21.76. The average daily trading volume is around 17.2-M and 17-M/shares traded Wednesday.

AMC stock was down about 10%, at 45.07 in a 52-wk range of 1.91 – 72.62. The average daily trading volume is 156.8-M, and traded.

Workhorse shares traded down to 12.51 or 9.61% in a 52-wk range of 7.07 – 42.96. The average daily trading volume is around 19.5-M/s and 19.5-M/shares traded Wednesday.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

