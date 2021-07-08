The Buzz is Loud in the Crypto World

#crypto #digital #blockchain #NFTs #de-fi

$ETFC #SCHB $COIN

“This is new generation of consumers, trends and tech, cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFT-focused companies are emerging to provide solutions”–Paul Ebeling

“E-Trade (ETFC) has 5-M users, Charles Schwab (SCHB) has 32-M users, and Coinbase (COIN) has 56-M verified users.

What this says is not only are people interested in trading cryptocurrencies, but the consumer set is a new generation of people, a new generation of consumers, a new generation of tech, and a new generation of solutions that are being worked on.

We are still in the early stages of all of this, and the potential for blockchain will broadly redefine business and the way the world does business. It is helping to redefine the financial system.

A Key trend in the financial space right now is de-fi, or decentralized finance, which has the potential to disrupt and recreate the financial system.

There are companies focused on lending, and there are asset management companies like our firm that are focused on crypto or supporting crypto, whether through funds or mining themselves, but also by providing the backbone infrastructure for the coming future of finance.

We are seeing the new evolution of decentralized exchanges from companies that functions as a secondary market without the middlemen, aka the market markers, the clearinghouses, the custodians or the financial institutions.

This sector has the potential to lower costs and increase efficiency is extremely attractive and must be paid attention to.

Also, there have been buzz worthy trends happening in the NFT space with digital art, etc. and whether or not they stay in the same form, the technology coming out of NFTs can allow real-world assets to be transformed into crypto-compatible assets.

We are looking at a system that is decentralized that is secure but can now be verified in a decentralized way without the need for one, or several, central intermediaries, which can be more inefficient and more costly.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!