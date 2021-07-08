Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 8 July, as follows:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG): Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target on the shares to 246 from 213. That compares with the Wall Street consensus price target at 169.75.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI): Stifel upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and also raised the price objective to 31 from 26. The consensus target is at 37.29.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 75 from 65. The 52-wk trading range is 23.54 – 57.70. The consensus price target is at 64.75.

