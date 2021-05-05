Healthy Cooking with Coach Bee

Coach Bee is a Health and Fitness Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength and Nutrition, Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee have also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and have used her knowledge and experience that from other coaches during prep, every cut and competitions to inspire her clients off the stage.