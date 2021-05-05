Upmarket Mischief a Great Read from Helen Bak

Upmarket Mischief is the Must Read Book of the year. It is available on Amazon now.

NATE5.0 out of 5 stars Interesting with Hilarious bits.. Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021Verified Purchase I bought a copy out of curiosity.. to see how such a persons life pans out behind the scenes..

Its really really interesting to see her journey in life from a naive country girl to a hot chic in London pan out and blossom. She keeps it simple, hilarious and fast paced.. had me laughing out loud with some of her lines. An interesting read! Helpful Report abuseM5.0 out of 5 stars Never be afraid to share yourself. Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2020Verified Purchase This is an Amazing book on a young women’s growth and maturity and her courage to share it with the world! Very much worth the read!

Craig5.0 out of 5 stars Different Worlds Reviewed in Australia on August 31, 2020Verified Purchase The book provides a great insight into the different worlds that exist and we exist in

From the naive wholesome country life and upbringing,to the exposure of the bright lights of the city and all it offers.

In particular the realism and life within parts of the sex industry, often fuelled by drug addiction. In turn the perils it provides and life itself.

A very sultry and candid snapshot of a different world.

Great read!.

I look forward to the next chapters!!

Paul B5.0 out of 5 stars Hilariously sexy fun Reviewed in Australia on August 7, 2020Verified Purchase Helen takes you on a hilarious journey of self discovery from naive catholic school girl to sexual awareness as she bounces from one outrageous relationship to another. A fast paced read that will have you in stitches and longing for the next book.

Alex5.0 out of 5 stars A quick witted fast paced sexual adventure! Reviewed in Australia on August 23, 2020Verified Purchase A snap shot of the life of a girl who’s eyes are opened to the adult world of entertainment.

Edgy, fun and sassy with a little bit of kink.

Looking forward to the future chapters… even a podcast series?!