Health Benefits of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

#health #EVO #olive #oil

Extra virgin olive oil (cold pressed), aka EVO, is the best fat to use as a salad dressing. Do not use for cooking. It has a low smoke point and heat makes it susceptible to oxidative damage.

EVO has so many health benefits I drink an oz every day before breakfast and always dress my vegetables with it.

Benefits of Extra Virgin Olive Oil are:

1. Contains- vitamins E, K, and A plus antioxidants.

2. Helps lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol.

3. Reduces colon, breast and skin cancers.

4. Lowers the incidence of gallstones

5. Helps control blood sugar levels

6, The monounsaturated fats support healthy insulin levels.

7. Polyphenols in olive oil act as anti-inflammatory properties. This includes reducing asthma and arthritis.

8, Olive oil helps you to lose weight.

Remember to store EVO in a tightly sealed jar in the refrigerator, and do not heat as it has a low smoke point. Dress Real foods immediately after cooking.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively