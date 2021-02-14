Trips People are Waiting to Take

#travel #trips #VirusCasedemic

As each day of social distancing and travel restrictions passes, liesure and adventure travelers wanderlust grows a little stronger.

Those faraway places seem more luxurious, big cities seem more exciting, and favorite restaurant’s food seem more delicious.

Lots of people are staying at home planning the 1st trip they are going to take when this VirusCasedemic chaos ends and it is safe to travel the world again.

Below is our list of Dream Trips, as follows:

San Juan Puerto Rico

Nikkō, Japan

New Orleans, Louisanna

The Greek Islands

London, England

Virgin Gorda, BVI

Paris, France

Valletta, Malta

Nassau, The Bahamas

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!