Trips People are Waiting to Take

As each day of social distancing and travel restrictions passes, liesure and adventure travelers wanderlust grows a little stronger.
Those faraway places seem more luxurious, big cities seem more exciting, and favorite restaurant’s food seem more delicious.
Lots of people are staying at home planning the 1st trip they are going to take when this VirusCasedemic chaos ends and it is safe to travel the world again.
Below is our list of Dream Trips, as follows:
San Juan Puerto Rico
Nikkō, Japan
New Orleans, Louisanna
The Greek Islands
London, England
Virgin Gorda, BVI
Paris, France
Valletta, Malta
Nassau, The Bahamas
Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!
