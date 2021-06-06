Grow Organic Strawberries at Home

#Organic #Strawberries

Time to learn how to grow strawberries; they are highly valued as 1 of the most important small fruits grown in the Western Hemisphere.

Every province in Canada and every state in the United States grows the strawberries. They grow wild and we grow them as a cultivated plant.

You do not want to buy inorganic strawberries as nearly 60 different pesticides have been found on them.

They are always one of the top EWG’s Dirty Dozen Foods the fungus prompts farmers to spray, and pesticide residue remains on berries sold even at farmers markets. They are the most chemically intensive crop in California.

There are 103 types of strawberry plants according to the United States Department of Agriculture. There are two main types of strawberries are ‘everbearers’ and ‘June-bearers’ (one-crop varieties).

My favorite are the ever bearers, because they produce berries throughout the Summer and Autumn. They produce fruit during all seasons in Florida.

Every June and July when strawberries appear in the gardens and farmers markets in Canada, England and France.

If you want large juicy strawberries, grow ‘June Bearing’.

Plant strawberries in rich the soil to get a large crop.

They grow best in a cool, moist climate and do not do well in warm temperatures. Plant in the spring or fall before the temperature is too cold. Do not to plant strawberries near tomatoes, eggplant, peppers or potatoes. These vegetables contain ingredients that could cause the rotting of the strawberry plant. Water the strawberry plant with 1 to 2 ins of water per week because 70% of a strawberry plant’s roots are in the top three inches of soil. Strawberry plants can grow for 5 to 6 yrs. Not every flower produces fruit. As the plant grows it out slender growths called runners that look like strings. They grow on the ground and send out roots in the soil producing new strawberry plants. They need at least six continuous hours of Sunlight a day.

Best to grow your own Organic strawberries.

Learn all about the Health Benefits of Strawberries – The Queen of Fruits – Juicy heart-shaped strawberries have much more to offer beyond sweetness and flavor, they are full of health benefits.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!