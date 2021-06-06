32.6 C
F1: 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix; Full Race Results from Round 6

By Paul Ebeling
Full race results at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar following its cancellation last yr due to the coronavirus chaos, with Baku hosting the 6th round of the 2021 season.

2021 F1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX – RACE RESULTS Top 10
POSDRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
1Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing51 laps
2Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team+1.385s
3Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda+2.762s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow+3.828s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+4.754s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team+6.328s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri Honda+6.624s
8Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow+7.709s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team+8.874s
10Kimi RaikkonenFINAlfa Romeo Racing Orlen+9.576s

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari is trading at 216.88 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 Friday in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are now Bullish to Very Bullish long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 213.04 and the Key resistance is at 217.02. The 14 May DOJI candlestick augurs a move further North.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to sell. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

